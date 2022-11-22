2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested

Jammu, November 22

Two infiltration bids were foiled on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Tuesday in which an intruder was killed and another arrested, officials said.

Border Security Force troopers noticed suspicious movement near the Jabowal post in Arnia sub-sector on Tuesday morning, sources said.

"The intruder was fired at. His body has been seen near the barbed wire. The incident happened at around 2.30 am," sources said.

In the second incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB near the Ramgarh sector.

"He was brought to the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating has been found from him," it said, adding that the area is being searched. IANS

