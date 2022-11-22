Jammu, November 22
Two infiltration bids were foiled on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Tuesday in which an intruder was killed and another arrested, officials said.
Border Security Force troopers noticed suspicious movement near the Jabowal post in Arnia sub-sector on Tuesday morning, sources said.
"The intruder was fired at. His body has been seen near the barbed wire. The incident happened at around 2.30 am," sources said.
In the second incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB near the Ramgarh sector.
"He was brought to the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating has been found from him," it said, adding that the area is being searched. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
India condemns recent missile launch by North Korea
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets