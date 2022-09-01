2 Jaish militants killed in Sopore

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 31

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed and a civilian was wounded in a gunfight in north Kashmir on Wednesday. The encounter broke out after security men launched an operation over an input about the presence of militants at Bomai village in Sopore.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed. A search operation is going on in the area. ADGP Vijay Kumar said their identities were being ascertained. “A civilian has also received an injury during the encounter. He has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” the police tweeted. The injured, Ali Mohammad Ganai, received the bullet injury in his leg.

