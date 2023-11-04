2 kg IED planted along busy road in Jammu detected, removed: Police

Jammu, November 4
A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 2 kg, along a busy road here on Saturday evening, a police official said.
The IED, fitted inside a tiffin box, was found lying near a police check point on the Sidhra-Narwal highway stretch, the official said.
He said traffic movement on the road was suspended immediately after the detection of the IED which was later removed by the bomb disposal squad.
The official said a case was registered and efforts under way to arrest those responsible for planting the IED.
The alertness of police foiled the attempt to set off an explosion in Jammu, the official said.
A police spokesman said they received information about some suspicious object on the highway near Narwal around 5.30 pm and rushed teams along with the dog squad.
“On search of suspicious material, it was found to be a tiffin box timer-based IED weighing around 2 kilograms which has now been taken into possession,” the spokesman said, adding a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is going on.
