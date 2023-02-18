2 killed, 19 injured as bus carrying devotees plunges into gorge in J-K's Reasi

PTI

Jammu, February 18

Two people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori temple skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district here on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at Taryath in Ransu area at around 12.30pm when the driver of the vehicle lost control while manoeuvring a curve, they said.

The bus carrying pilgrims was on the way to the cave shrine of Shiv Khori from Rajouri on Mahashivratri festival, officials said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to a nearby health centre, where two of them were declared brought dead, they said, adding that 12 injured were referred to Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.