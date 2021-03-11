2 killed, 25 hurt in two mishaps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

Two persons have been killed and 25 injured in different accidents in Jammu and Udhampur district.

A driver and a conductor were killed when their a mini bus fell into Tawi river near Bikram Chowk in Jammu late on Friday evening. A police official said the mini bus was going from Bikram Chowk side towards the old city area when the mishap took place. A case has been registered, the police said.

In another accident, 25 passengers of a bus sustained injuries when the vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at Battal Ballian area of the district. The bus overturned apparently due to overspeeding. The injured were shifted to the Udhampur district hospital from where six of them were referred to the GMC, Jammu.