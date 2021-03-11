2 killed, 7 hurt in mishap in Ramban district

Jammu, May 22
A 10-month-old child was among two people killed while seven others sustained injuries after their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district today. They were plying from Sanasar in Ramban to Kastigarh village in Doda district. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve in Batote-Kud area in the evening, resulting in the accident.
Officials identified the deceased as Sara Begum (51) and Ayat. They died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
