DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 killed, 7 hurt in Ramban road accident

2 killed, 7 hurt in Ramban road accident

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 10:38 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accident took place around 4 am on the Veer Kunwar Singh Bridge, which connects Bihar with Uttar Pradesh. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Two persons were killed and seven others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Ramban district late on Wednesday.

The commercial vehicle, an SUV, in which the victims were travelling met with an accident on the Senabati-Chunthan Road. According to the police, the vehicle was travelling from Senabati towards Chunthan at around 10 pm when it plunged into a gorge. The accident occurred near Chiwley Bridge.

Advertisement

The victims were immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Ukhral for treatment and were later referred to the District Hospital, Ramban, for further treatment. Two persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in a statement, said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan after learning about the road accident involving a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK14-9715 in Senabati village in Ramban.

Advertisement

All occupants of the vehicle belonged to Village Senabati. “All nine injured persons were shifted to the nearby PHC Ukhral with the help of locals and the police.” Six persons were referred to GMC Anantnag, while two critically injured persons were referred to SKIMS Soura. — OC

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts