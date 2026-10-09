2 killed, 7 hurt in Ramban road accident

Two persons were killed and seven others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Ramban district late on Wednesday.

The commercial vehicle, an SUV, in which the victims were travelling met with an accident on the Senabati-Chunthan Road. According to the police, the vehicle was travelling from Senabati towards Chunthan at around 10 pm when it plunged into a gorge. The accident occurred near Chiwley Bridge.

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The victims were immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Ukhral for treatment and were later referred to the District Hospital, Ramban, for further treatment. Two persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in a statement, said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan after learning about the road accident involving a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK14-9715 in Senabati village in Ramban.

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All occupants of the vehicle belonged to Village Senabati. “All nine injured persons were shifted to the nearby PHC Ukhral with the help of locals and the police.” Six persons were referred to GMC Anantnag, while two critically injured persons were referred to SKIMS Soura. — OC