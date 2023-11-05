2 killed as car plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, November 5
Two persons were killed and as many critically injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Sunday.
The car met with the accident at Jijote late on Saturday night while it was on its way to Jodhpur village from Doda town, they added.
Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said police and local volunteers launched a rescue operation soon after the vehicle rolled down into the gorge.
Four persons were rescued in injured condition and taken to Doda Medical College Hospital where two of them – Ranjeet Kumar (40) and Sahil Kumar (18) -- were declared dead on arrival, he said.
Nitin Kumar and Surinder Kumar are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category
Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...
ICC World Cup: India go 2 down after strong start; Gill departs for 23
South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place...
Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces
At present, women officers get maternity leave of 180 days w...
4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam
So far, 18 persons have been arrested by the SIT