2 killed as shooting stones hit truck on Srinagar road

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 20

A truck driver and his helper died when their vehicle was hit by shooting stones in Digdole of Ramban district on the Srinagar highway on Wednesday.

The Kashmir-bound truck was hit by boulders after the soil loosened following rains in parts of the region. Rescue teams were informed by commuters immediately after the mishap. The rescuers, including policemen, made efforts to save the duo but failed.

A spokesperson of the Ramban administration said, “A boulder had hit a truck near Digdole on NH-44. The victims died as shooting stones continued.”