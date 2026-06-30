2 killed as truck collides with tractor in J-K’s Ramban

Two people were killed and two others, including a woman, were injured as a truck collided with a tractor on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said.

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The accident occurred on Monday night near New Khajuria Dhaba at Peerah when the truck, travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar, rammed into the tractor, they said.

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An unidentified man died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were shifted to the district hospital in Ramban. One of the injured, identified as Subhash, a resident of Rajasthan, later succumbed to his injuries, they said.

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Chanderkote SHO Jatinder Rakwal said a police team rushed to the spot and launched rescue. The damaged vehicles were removed from the highway to restore traffic.

Police said the identity of the second deceased is yet to be established.

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A case has been registered at the Chanderkote police station.