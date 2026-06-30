DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 killed as truck collides with tractor in J-K’s Ramban

2 killed as truck collides with tractor in J-K’s Ramban

The accident occurs on Monday night near New Khajuria Dhaba at Peerah when the truck, travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar, rams into the tractor

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:34 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Two people were killed and two others, including a woman, were injured as a truck collided with a tractor on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred on Monday night near New Khajuria Dhaba at Peerah when the truck, travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar, rammed into the tractor, they said.

Advertisement

An unidentified man died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were shifted to the district hospital in Ramban. One of the injured, identified as Subhash, a resident of Rajasthan, later succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Advertisement

Chanderkote SHO Jatinder Rakwal said a police team rushed to the spot and launched rescue. The damaged vehicles were removed from the highway to restore traffic.

Police said the identity of the second deceased is yet to be established.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at the Chanderkote police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts