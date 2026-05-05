2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Mughal road in J-K’s Poonch     

Two people died and two others went missing as their vehicle skidded off the Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and fell into a gorge, officials said on Tuesday.

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Four people were travelling in the vehicle when the incident happened on Monday night, they said, adding that acting swiftly on the information, Poonch police launched a large-scale search and rescue operation in the area.

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During the operation, the vehicle was traced to a nullah near Chhattapani and two bodies were recovered from the site, they said.

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Efforts are under way to locate the remaining missing people.

Officials said all possible measures are being taken to trace the missing individuals at the earliest, adding that further details will be shared as the operation progresses.