2 killed in Srinagar-Jammu highway accident

IANS

Srinagar, May 18

Two non-local workers were killed and nine others injured in a road accident on Thursday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Anantnag district.

Officials said a vehicle carrying non-local workers met with an accident at Barsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district.

"All 11 injured were shifted to hospital while two succumbed en route to the hospital. Nine injured are being treated at the hospital.

"Further details are awaited," officials said.