2 labourers killed in separate accidents in J&K

Two labourers were killed in separate accidents on Tuesday, with one crushed to death after a concrete bridge pier collapsed in Samba district and another dying after falling from an under- construction bridge in Jammu, officials said.

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A pier of a bridge under construction collapsed at Jakh Morh in the Vijaypur area of Samba around 10 am when workers were engaged in laying the structure, crushing 25-year-old labourer from Bihar, Gotam Sahu, to death, they said. Another labourer sustained head injuries in the accident and was evacuated to a hospital, the officials said.

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Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse.

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In a separate incident in Jammu, labourer Budhi Singh (45), a resident of Ramban, was critically injured after falling from a height at the Tawi bridge in the Sidhra area this afternoon.

Singh was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.