DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 labourers killed in separate accidents in J&K

2 labourers killed in separate accidents in J&K

One crushed to death after a concrete bridge pier collapsed in Samba district

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The debris at the site where a segment of an under-construction flyover along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway slipped and collapsed in Samba on Tuesday. PTI
Advertisement

Two labourers were killed in separate accidents on Tuesday, with one crushed to death after a concrete bridge pier collapsed in Samba district and another dying after falling from an under- construction bridge in Jammu, officials said.

Advertisement

A pier of a bridge under construction collapsed at Jakh Morh in the Vijaypur area of Samba around 10 am when workers were engaged in laying the structure, crushing 25-year-old labourer from Bihar, Gotam Sahu, to death, they said. Another labourer sustained head injuries in the accident and was evacuated to a hospital, the officials said.

Advertisement

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse.

Advertisement

In a separate incident in Jammu, labourer Budhi Singh (45), a resident of Ramban, was critically injured after falling from a height at the Tawi bridge in the Sidhra area this afternoon.

Singh was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts