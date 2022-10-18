Rs 2 lakh insurance for UT workers

PTI

Srinagar, October 17

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday issued directions to extend Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to entire workforce including those in the unorganised sector.

The premium of the insurance would be borne by the Department of Labour and Employment, an official spokesman said. Sinha chaired a review meeting of Labour & Employment Department at the Civil Secretariat here.

The government is committed for social and economic justice to workforce in the unorganised sector and every effort is being made to protect the interest of labourers, their welfare, necessary skill development to improve their capability, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Appraising the function of the department, the Sinha stressed that dedicated efforts be made to saturate self-employment schemes, and asked the department for organising a mega job fair each at Jammu and Srinagar.

Enquiring about the steps put in place by the department to ensure there is no bonded labour and child labour case in the UT, he asked the Department to ensure the UT is free from bonded labour and child labour by regular inspections and conducting surveys.

He directed for starting a help line for unorganised workforce. “The department must ensure there is no case of exploitation of unorganized workers. Proper employment planning and flexibility in labour deployment in the backdrop of changing market conditions should be the priority,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor impressed upon the senior officers of the Labour and Employment Department for the welfare and support of the unorganized workforce and their children. “Health, safety and social security benefits like financial assistance should be top priority,” he directed the officers.

Reviewing the employment sector of the Department, Sinha emphasised on integrated planning by bringing all departments on a single platform and working in convergence for effective and efficient employment related services.