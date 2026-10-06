2 landmines destroyed in Poonch

Two landmines detected by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district were destroyed in a controlled operation on Monday.

The explosive devices were spotted by Army troops during a patrol near the border fence at Basooni Top around 9.50 am. The area was immediately cordoned off and the landmines were later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the Army’s bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

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An official said the landmines were recovered from Basooni Top in Mendhar.