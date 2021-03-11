2 'LeT associates' held in Budgam

Srinagar, May 17
Security forces claimed to have arrested two militant associates of the LeT in Budgam. A joint team of the police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF arrested Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar, both from Budgam, from a checkpoint at Chandpora area of Budgam.
