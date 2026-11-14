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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 men accused of raping minors held in Samba

2 men accused of raping minors held in Samba

Were evading arrest for nearly a year

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Two men accused of abducting and raping two girls in separate cases were held in Samba district on Friday, after evading arrest for nearly a year, police said.

Keshiv Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh and Piyar Chand from Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested from the Vijaypur and Ramgarh areas, a police official said.

He said a police team succeeded in arresting Ahirwar, who was booked in a case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act last year.

The case involves allegations of kidnapping and penetrative sexual assault on a minor, the official said.

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Chand, who was also wanted for the kidnapping and rape of a minor, was arrested by another police party from Ramgarh, he added.

The official said proceedings for trial in absentia were already initiated against both accused, who were produced before a local court that sent them to the Kathua District Jail.

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