2 men feared drowned in Chenab river, rescue operation under way  

Two men are feared drowned in the Chenab river while taking a bath here on Sunday, officials said.

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Police, along with SDRF, NDRF and local volunteers, have launched a joint rescue operation to locate the missing youth, Gajay Singh (30) and Rakesh Singh (35), both residents of Khour area of Akhnoor, the officials said.

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They said the two friends had gone to the Chenab for a bath near Hamirpur but apparently drowned while in the river.

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Their belongings, including a motorcycle, mobile phones and clothes, were found lying on the banks, raising fears that the duo had drowned, the officials said.