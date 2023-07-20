2 militants killed during intrusion bid in Kupwara

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 19

Two militants were killed as their infiltration bid to enter Kashmir was foiled by security forces on Wednesday. The encounter took place in Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. A joint counter-infiltration operation was launched in Machil sector based on specific intelligence provided by the BSF and corroborated by other agencies about the possible infiltration of militants, an Army spokesperson said.

On Tuesday late evening, security forces detected suspicious movement after establishing multiple ambush parties along the likely routes of infiltration. “The movement of terrorists was continuously tracked through surveillance devices. At around 0455 hours, the contact was established with the terrorists. A firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of the foreign terrorists,” an Army spokesperson said.

The bodies of the slain militants have been recovered, said Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar. The identity of slain militants has not been ascertained yet. A search operation was launched in association with the police in the morning, resulting in the recovery of four rifles of AK series, five UBGL grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and a large quantity of war-like stores, the Army said.

