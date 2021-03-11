2 militants killed in Anantnag

7 terrorists of LeT, 3 of Jaish, two of Hizbul gunned down in four days

2 militants killed in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 28

Two local Hizbul Mujahideen (Hizb) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir today. The encounter took place after a team of security men launched a cordon-and-search operation at Shitipora village in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. The killed militants are local, a senior police official said.

Aide of ultras held

  • A militant associate, Mohammad Saleem Khan, was arrested at a checkpoint at the Authoora Bala bridge, Baramulla.
  • A resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, he was caught with a pistol, a magazine and five rounds, security men said.

L-G sinha meets martyred cop’s family

  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Uri residence of cop Mudasir Sheikh, killed in an encounter in Baramulla on May 25.
  • Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the supreme sacrifice would be eternally remembered. In that encounter, three militants were also killed.

A joint team of the police, the Army and the CRPF launched the operation after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in Bijbehara, a police spokesman said.

As the security forces were laying the cordon around a cluster of houses, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party, leading to the gunfight.

The slain militants have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Anantnag and Yawar Ayub Dar of Awantipora. The duo were involved in several militancy related crimes, said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

In the past four days, security forces have killed 12 militants, including seven of Lashkar-e-Toiba, three of Jaish-e-Mohammad and two of Hizbul Mujahideen, Kumar said. Among these slain militants, six were from Pakistan.

In Baramulla, a militant associate was arrested with arms and ammunition at a checkpoint at the Authoora Bala bridge. The accused tried to flee on noticing the security men, a police official said. He was caught. He has been identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri. Arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine and five rounds, have been seized.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Uri residence of Mudasir Sheikh, a policeman who was killed in an encounter with terrorists earlier this week in Baramulla. Sinha interacted with the family members of the slain cop and expressed his condolences,officials said. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the supreme sacrifice would be eternally remembered.

Later, in a statement, the Raj Bhavan said Sinha also assured the family members of all possible support from the government.

Sheikh was killed in an encounter that took place at the Najibhat crossing in Baramulla’s Kreeri area on May 25. Three militants were killed in that gunfight.

