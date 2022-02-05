Srinagar, February 5
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Zakura locality of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there during the night, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out. Two militants were killed, the official said.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the ultras belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT.
One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a head constable, Ali Mohammad Ganie, in Anantnag on January 29.
"Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag," the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.
Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were recovered from the site of the encounter, Kumar added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths
The death toll climbs to 5,01,114 with 1,059 more fatalities...
2 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar
The ultras belonged to The Resistance Front, a shadow of the...
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt
Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list
Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...
In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Holiday in Shimla on Saturday as roads blocked after snow