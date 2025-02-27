DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 missing, 7 rescued after passenger vehicle falls into river in J-K's Poonch           

2 missing, 7 rescued after passenger vehicle falls into river in J-K's Poonch           

The cab was travelling from Poonch to Surankote and the accident occurred near Kalai Bridge around 8.15 pm
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:05 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
Two persons are reported missing while seven others were rescued after a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police officials said.

The cab was travelling from Poonch to Surankote and the accident occurred near Kalai Bridge around 8.15 pm, the officials said.

A rescue operation led by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain was launched and seven persons including four women were rescued and shifted to hospital, the officials said.

They said two more persons travelling in the vehicle were swept away by the strong current as the river was in spate due to incessant rains during the day.

The rescue operation was in progress when the reports last came in, the officials said.

In another accident, a truck driver was killed when his vehicle rolled down a hilly road at Chang village in Bufliaz area of Poonch district on Thursday, the officials said.

They identified the deceased as Sarwar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Bufliaz.

