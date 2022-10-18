2 UP labourers killed in grenade attack in J-K's Shopian

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 18

Two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack in Harmen area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said a "hybrid militant" lobbed a grenade into a pre-fabricated shelter by the labourers.

The two labourers Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP, received fatal injuries.

They were shifted to the Shopian district hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attacker.

The "hybrid militant" of Lashkar-e-Toiba has been arrested in a police raid, said the additional director general of police Vijay Kumar.

"Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on," Kumar tweeted.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, said that two hybrid militants have been arrested in the killing.

Kumar said a hybrid militant involved in the act of grenade throwing that led to the killing of two labourers from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested late last night and another one was arrested today morning today.

“Two people have been arrested so far and the main accused has confessed to the crime,” Kumar said.

A hunt for other members of the group is on and very soon they will be tracked down, he said.

Kumar said it was revealed during the interrogation of the main accused that he loved the grenade at the behest of Lashkar-e-Toiba commanders Danish and Abid.

“Claim made by Al-Badr is fake. The fact is that Lashkar is behind the act,” he said, adding that searches are underway in the area and very soon Lashkar commanders Danish and Abid will be killed.

A case is being registered in this regard.

On Saturday, a 48-year-old Kashmiri pandit of Shopian was killed by unidentified terrorists.

In an unverified social media post, the little-known outfit took responsibility for the killing and claimed it had “already warned about attacks”. It also warned of further attacks.