2 peddlers arrested in Udhampur

ANI

Udhampur, March 6

The Udhampur police arrested two narcotics smugglers and seized about 100-kg poppy straw (bhukki) at Jakhani checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A team of the Udhampur police station, while checking vehicles at Jakhani, signalled a truck (RJ07GA3981) to stop. “As much as 100 kg of poppy straw was found in it. The driver and co-driver of the truck were arrested,” the police said. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and a probe is underway.