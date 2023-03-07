2 peddlers arrested in Udhampur

Udhampur, March 6
The Udhampur police arrested two narcotics smugglers and seized about 100-kg poppy straw (bhukki) at Jakhani checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
A team of the Udhampur police station, while checking vehicles at Jakhani, signalled a truck (RJ07GA3981) to stop. “As much as 100 kg of poppy straw was found in it. The driver and co-driver of the truck were arrested,” the police said. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and a probe is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night