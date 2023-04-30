2 PoK intruders caught in Poonch district

PTI

Poonch, April 29

A father-son duo from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were apprehended by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border. Officials said questioning of the duo was in progress and it was not immediately clear whether they crossed the border inadvertently or with some intention.

Report suspicious activities: Army The Army has urged the local residents to immediately report any suspicious movement to the security forces.

It has also urged the people to stay away from engaging in terror activities.

However, no incriminating material was recovered from their possession, they said.

Meanwhile, the Army urged the people to immediately report any suspicious movement to the security forces and stay away from engaging in terror activities.

It said it found it “unbelievable” to see the names that have come up in investigation associated with the April 20 attack. The Army said Pakistan didn’t want peace in J&K and would always be on the lookout for disturbing it, be it through communal disturbances or by supplying drugs and intoxicants to corrupt the youth.

“The Central Government and the Army have been working together for the development of the area and people of this region so that they could be part of the mainstream of the country. Keeping this in mind, people of all the communities should walk shoulder to shoulder with the Army,” it said in a statement here.

The Army said people were equally responsible for the maintenance of peace in the region.