A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur has sentenced two inter-state drug peddlers from Punjab to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a 2020 NDPS Act case, police said on Sunday.

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The convicts, Jaspreet Singh and Sandeep Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, were also fined Rs 1 lakh each. In default of payment, they will undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment, the police said.

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They were apprehended on September 9, 2020, after being found in possession of 175 kg of poppy straw in their vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while returning from Kashmir, a police official said.

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A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

After completion of the investigation and trial, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur, convicted the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, police said.