2 Punjab smugglers get 10-yr jail

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 19

An Udhampur court has sentenced two Punjab residents, Harjinder Singh and Samarjeet Singh, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for contraband smuggling. A fine of Rs 1 lakh each has also been imposed on them.

On August 15, 2018, the police stopped Samarjeet, who was travelling in a vehicle and was also towing another vehicle driven by Harjinder, in Udhampur. Seven plastic sacks containing 126.5 kg of poppy straw was recovered from Harjinder’s possession.

The Udhampur police station registered a case under the NDPS Act and on December 21, 2018, a chargesheet was filed against the two accused and one juvenile.

