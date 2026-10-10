2 rifles, 4 pistols, grenades, IEDs: J&K cops recover arms cache from militant hideouts in Sopore forest

In a major success for security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they had recovered a major cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials, including a multi-grenade launcher (MGL), from a militant hideout in North Kashmir.

A police spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore police, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, under the jurisdiction of Bomai police station.

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🚨 Major Arms & Ammunition Recovery in Sopore. Acting on specific intelligence generated by @SoporePolice,a major cache of rifles, pistols, grenades, IEDs & ammunition was recovered during a CASO in Mukaam Cherhar forest area. FIR registered under UAPA & other relevant laws. https://t.co/GSZFubnFaK — Sopore Police (@SoporePolice) October 10, 2026

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The operation resulted in the recovery of a “major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other related material.”

Among the recovered items was a multi-grenade launcher (MGL). Officials said that while under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) are commonly recovered from militant hideouts, the recovery of a multi-grenade launcher is rare.

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The police said that during the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder.

“The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material,” police said.

According to police, the recoveries included two assault rifles (one AK-47 and one AK-76), along with seven magazines and ammunition; four pistols, along with four magazines and ammunition; one multi-grenade launcher (MGL) with five rounds; 11 hand grenades; and three IEDs equipped with remote controls, eight detonators and two timers.

Sopore police also said that a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories were recovered.

According to officials, the recovered material was taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, with all necessary safety precautions in place.

The police said a case had been registered at Bomai police station in connection with the recovery.

“Further investigation is underway to establish the source and ownership of the recovered material, identify those involved in its concealment and ascertain possible terrorist linkages,” police said.

Sopore police described the recovery as a significant achievement in their ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

“Further investigation will also focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the recovered material and identifying all persons involved,” the police said.