2 slain SPOs given tearful adieu in J-K’s Kishtwar    

Hundreds gathered in the remote Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Friday to bid a tearful adieu to the two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were killed in a recent terrorist attack.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both residents of Kiyar village, were recovered from Dachhan forest early on Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote forest area.

The service weapons of the slain SPOs, an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle along with some magazines and ammunition, were missing and are believed to have been taken away by terrorists. Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene.

The remains of the slain personnel were accorded a solemn farewell, with a wreath-laying ceremony held in Dachhan amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and slogans praising their service.

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Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, along with police officers and other government officials, attended the ceremony and laid wreaths on the remains of the two personnel, paying their last respects and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

Later, the bodies of the deceased were taken to their respective homes, where grieving family members, relatives and locals paid their last respects.

Both were subsequently cremated with full honours, the officials said.