2 soldiers hurt in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar, January 27
Security forces called off an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir on Thursday as ultras managed to escape after injuring two soldiers.
The brief firefight between the security forces and militants took place on Wednesday evening at Chack-Nowgam village in Shopian district. The security forces had laid a cordon to the village on an intelligence input about the presence of militants.
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said two militants, including a foreigner, managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness while the civilians were being evacuated to prevent collateral damage during the encounter.
Two soldiers received bullet injuries in the initial exchange of fire. They were taken to the military hospital at Srinagar for treatment. The joint operation by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police was called off on Thursday morning, Kumar added.
