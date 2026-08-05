DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

2 soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The soldiers were trying to defuse the landmine at Kanga Gali in Mendhar sector when it went off

article_Author
PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 11:18 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Advertisement

The soldiers were trying to defuse the landmine at Kanga Gali in Mendhar sector when it went off, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said the injured soldiers were rushed to an Army hospital.

Advertisement

The landmine was noticed by an Army patrol party, and subsequently, the experts were summoned to defuse the explosive device, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rain.

Advertisement

A rusted unexploded ordnance was recovered from the Nalwa Degwar Terwan area and was later safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad of the Army.

The device, believed to be a hand grenade, was noticed by some labourers engaged in road construction work in the area, the officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts