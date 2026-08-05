2 soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.

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The soldiers were trying to defuse the landmine at Kanga Gali in Mendhar sector when it went off, the officials said.

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They said the injured soldiers were rushed to an Army hospital.

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The landmine was noticed by an Army patrol party, and subsequently, the experts were summoned to defuse the explosive device, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rain.

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A rusted unexploded ordnance was recovered from the Nalwa Degwar Terwan area and was later safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad of the Army.

The device, believed to be a hand grenade, was noticed by some labourers engaged in road construction work in the area, the officials said.