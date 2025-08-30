2 special trains leave Jammu with over 1,200 stranded passengers

The Northern Railways on Saturday operated two special trains from Jammu station, carrying over 1,200 stranded passengers to their destinations following unprecedented monsoon havoc in the Union Territory, which has stalled rail traffic in the region.

The Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 51 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra stations for Sunday, while three others were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division.

The first Jammu Tawi–Ambedkar Nagar reserved special train carrying around 674 passengers departed Jammu at 3 pm, while another Jammu Tawi–Chhapra reserved special left at 5 pm with over 560 passengers on board, officials said.

The Railway Police and civil administration have established a dedicated help desk at the Jammu railway station to assist stranded passengers.

On Thursday, the Northern Railways operated two special unreserved trains from Jammu station, carrying around 3,000 stranded passengers to their destinations following the unprecedented monsoon havoc in the Union Territory.

Scores of people, especially pilgrims, were stranded as heavy rains lashed the Jammu region since August 26, severely disrupting rail and road traffic. A landslide that struck near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives. The Jammu region recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910, at 380 mm by Wednesday.

The list of 51 cancelled trains on Sunday, released by the PRO, Railways Jammu division, also includes three trains with short-origin and short-termination arrangements.

Referring to multiple queries about the status of the Katra–Srinagar–Katra Vande Bharat trains, the PRO said that services are normal on this route.

“Passengers stranded due to landslides and cloudbursts can use these services between Katra and Srinagar,” he said.

On Saturday, the Northern Railways cancelled 46 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations. Train traffic has remained suspended for the past five days following heavy rains and flash floods in the Jammu region on Tuesday.

With the suspension of rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur due to the misalignment and breaches at multiple locations, trains are being cancelled, an official said.