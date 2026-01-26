2 special trains to run between Katra & Srinagar on Jan 27, 28

In view of anticipated inclement weather conditions in the coming days, the Railways will operate two special trains between Katra and Srinagar on January 27 and 28.

A Railway spokesperson said that it had been decided to run special reserved train numbers 04627/04628 between Katra and Srinagar on January 27, and 04629/04630 on January 28.

Several passengers, including tourists, remain stranded in the Valley following the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway for the past two days.

The decision has been taken under the directions of the Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar, keeping in view passenger convenience and the non-operation of Vande Bharat trains on January 27 and 28.

“This special reserved train service has been introduced in view of the anticipated inclement weather, as flights and road traffic are often disrupted during such conditions. The service will assist passengers in reaching their destinations,” the spokesperson said.

On January 27, special reserved train 04627 will depart Katra at 8.10 am and arrive in Srinagar at 11 am, with a halt at Banihal railway station en route. On its return journey, train 04628 will depart Srinagar at 2 pm and reach Katra at 5 pm, with the same stoppages.

On January 28, special reserved train 04629 will leave Katra at 10.30 am and arrive in Srinagar at 1.30 pm, halting at Banihal. On its return journey, train 04630 will depart Srinagar at 3 pm and arrive in Katra at 6 pm, with the same stops.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said, “The decision to operate this special reserved train has been taken in view of the heavy rain and snowfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department for Jammu and Kashmir on January 27 and 28.”

He said that on January 23, snowfall had disrupted flight and road traffic, following which stranded passengers were transported from Srinagar to Katra by the Vande Bharat train.

“Considering these circumstances, and as an alternative to the Vande Bharat train, this special reserved service is being operated to provide passengers with a suitable travel option to and from Kashmir. Passengers are advised to obtain accurate information from the official Indian Railways website or by dialling 139 before commencing their journey,” Singhal said.