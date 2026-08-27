2-storey house attached under NDPS Act

Continuing their sustained campaign against the menace of drugs and the financial networks supporting narcotics-related activities, the police in Budgam have attached a two-storey house.

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A police statement said the house belonging to Noor Mohd Dar, a resident of Hapatnar, Charar-i-Shareif, was attached under the provisions of Section 68-F(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police said the action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 36/2026 under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act, registered at Charar-i-Shareif police station.

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The case pertains to offences relating to the illegal possession, transportation and/or trafficking of narcotic substances and is being investigated, the police said.

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“As per the provisions of law, the owner of the attached property is prohibited from selling, transferring, leasing, mortgaging or otherwise creating any third-party interest in the attached property without the permission of the competent authority,” the police said. The action is part of the broader strategy adopted by J&K Police to “target not only the direct perpetrators of drug offences but also the financial and property assets associated with narcotics-related activities”.

“By invoking the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, the police are working to deprive drug traffickers and other persons involved in the illicit drug trade of the financial benefits and assets generated through or associated with such activities,” the statement said.