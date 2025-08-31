DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 terrorists held with weapons in J-K's Poonch

2 terrorists held with weapons in J-K's Poonch

Two assault rifles and some ammunition recovered at their disclosure
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
A security official stands guard amid a cordon and search operation (CASO) along the border belt across 11 localities following reports of suspicious movement, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, August 30, 2025. PTI
Police have arrested two terrorists with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, officials said on Sunday.

Tariq Sheikh of Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad of Chamber village were taken into custody during a raid, they said, adding that two assault rifles and some ammunition were recovered at their disclosure.

Police raided the house of Sheikh at Azamabad and arrested him along with his associate, Ahmad.

After questioning the duo, the police team raided the rented accommodation of Sheikh at Jallian village and seized the weapons, the officials said.

