2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, September 6
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gun battle, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the step will f...
Must face together forces that attack mutual trust, PM Modi says after talks with Sheikh Hasina
Hasina makes a strong pitch for early conclusion of the Tees...
Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’
Car manufacturer team will submit the answers to all these q...