2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Budgam

Budgam, January 17
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam.
J&K Police and Army cordoned off the area after gunshots were heard to nab the terrorists.
"On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered near Court Complex in District Budgam. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details are awaited.
