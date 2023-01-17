 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam : The Tribune India

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam

J&K Police and Army cordon off the area after gunshots are heard to nab the terrorists



Budgam, January 17

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam.

J&K Police and Army cordoned off the area after gunshots were heard to nab the terrorists.

"On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered near Court Complex in District Budgam. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.





