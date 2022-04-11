2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, April 11
A Pakistani terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two policemen were also injured, officials said Monday evening.
A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired up on the forces, who retaliated.
“One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet around 7.30 pm.
