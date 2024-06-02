2 tourists rescued, local missing as part of glacier caves in in J-K’s Sonamarg

PTI

Srinagar, June 2

Two tourists were rescued while a local man went missing on Sunday at the Sonamarg tourist resort of Jammu and Kashmir after part of a glacier caved in, officials said.

A portion of Thajiwas glacier at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district broke off from the main ice mass in the afternoon following rush of tourists to the area, they said.

The officials said two tourists and a local were trapped under the broken ice mass.

While the two tourists were rescued by the tourist police and guides, the local man could not be traced as rescuers believe that he might have been washed away by the fast moving stream under the glacier.

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

