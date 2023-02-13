2 truck drivers injured as bridge collapses in J-K’s Reasi

PTI

Jammu, February 13

Two truck drivers were injured when a bridge over a rivulet collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said on Monday.

The bridge over the Badora rivulet, linking Mahore and Chassana, collapsed under the weight of loaded trucks on their way to nearby Rajouri district on Sunday, they said.

Both the trucks fell into the stream, resulting in injuries to their drivers – Amjid Khan and Shoukat Ali of Rajouri.

They have been admitted to a hospital, the officials said, adding that a case was registered.

The officials said a team of officers visited the site to take stock of the damage and ensure early restoration of the bridge.