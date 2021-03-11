2 ultras shot in Kulgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 23

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the Army, the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off a residential area on a specific input about the presence of militants at Mirhama village in Kulgam district.

An official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces. “Two militants affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation at Mirhama,” said IG Vijay Kumar. According to him, one of the slain ultras was from Pakistan. Later, a police spokesman said both appeared to be Pakistanis according to credible sources.

The encounter took place a day after the JeM launched an attack on a bus of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Sunjuwan, which left an ASI dead and four others injured.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir as the Union Territory has witnessed several terrorist attacks in the recent past.

