2 ultras shot in Kulgam

Srinagar, April 23
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday.
The encounter took place after a joint team of the Army, the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off a residential area on a specific input about the presence of militants at Mirhama village in Kulgam district.
An official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces. “Two militants affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation at Mirhama,” said IG Vijay Kumar. According to him, one of the slain ultras was from Pakistan. Later, a police spokesman said both appeared to be Pakistanis according to credible sources.
The encounter took place a day after the JeM launched an attack on a bus of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Sunjuwan, which left an ASI dead and four others injured.
Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir as the Union Territory has witnessed several terrorist attacks in the recent past.
Thousands gather at martyr’s MP house
- Over 3,000 mourners thronged the house of the slain ASI’s house in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh to pay tribute.
- People chanted Shankar Patel Amar Rahe. SP Patel wanted to hang up his boots after his son's marriage, his friend said. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered