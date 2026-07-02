2-week summer vacation for Kashmir schools from July 6

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday announced summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools, including higher secondary institutions, across the Kashmir Valley from July 6 to 19 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

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According to an official order, all schools will remain closed during the notified period and reopen on July 20.

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The decision comes amid a steady rise in temperatures across the Valley over the past several days, with parents and students demanding an early summer break.

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Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo, in a post on X, urged students to stay safe during the vacation by remaining hydrated and taking necessary precautions against the heat. She also advised them to use the break for rest and return to school refreshed.

“The well-being and safety of our students remain our highest priority. I wish all our students, teachers and school staff a safe, healthy and refreshing break. I also urge everyone to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions during the heat, and utilise this time for rest, reading and meaningful family engagement,” she said.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kashmir witnessed one of its hottest Junes in more than two decades. Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, while Srinagar touched 35.2°C during the month.

Weather experts have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, remain adequately hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses, particularly children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.