20-year-old artiste dies on stage

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 8

A 20-year-old male artiste, who was performing during an event in the border area of Bishnah, died due to cardiac arrest after which the video of his death went viral on social media.

The artiste has been identified as Yogesh Gupta, a resident of Kotha Sonia village in Bishnah. He was dressed as Goddess Parvati and was dancing on a religious song during a ‘jagran’ in the area.

In the video that went viral, Yogesh could be seen rolling and dancing on a religious song after which he laid down on the floor of the stage. The song continued to play without any movement by Yogesh. That made other artistes and the audience suspicious. However, many thought that it was part of the performance.