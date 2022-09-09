20-year-old artiste dies on stage

Jammu, September 8
A 20-year-old male artiste, who was performing during an event in the border area of Bishnah, died due to cardiac arrest after which the video of his death went viral on social media.
The artiste has been identified as Yogesh Gupta, a resident of Kotha Sonia village in Bishnah. He was dressed as Goddess Parvati and was dancing on a religious song during a ‘jagran’ in the area.
In the video that went viral, Yogesh could be seen rolling and dancing on a religious song after which he laid down on the floor of the stage. The song continued to play without any movement by Yogesh. That made other artistes and the audience suspicious. However, many thought that it was part of the performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...