200 workers from Kathua join Congress

Srinagar, December 2

Nearly 200 workers from various political parties in Kathua district, led by prominent figures like Robin Sharma and Vindu Bala (AAP), Vinay Sharma (BJP), Rakesh Khajuria (Shiv Sena), and Vindu Bala have joined the Congress.

Doda Govt Medical College Ex-principal in Azad party fold Dr Tariq Parvez Azad, a former principal of the Government Medical College in Doda, joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in the presence of its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad. Speaking on the occasion, DPAP chairman Azad said his party's doors were open to all those who wished to work for the prosperity and welfare of people.

The event took place at the Congress office in Jammu in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee president Shri Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, senior vice-president Ravinder Sharma, and other senior leaders.

Welcoming the new members, PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani highlighted the ongoing trend of workers from various parties joining the Congress after the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. He emphasised that despite the BJP’s extensive campaigning, the Congress had emerged victorious in elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Wani expressed confidence that the Congress would strengthen further in the upcoming Assembly elections. Cautioning against divisive tactics, Wani urged party workers to expose the BJP-RSS strategy and emphasised the need to reach out to people in their respective areas.

He highlighted the dissatisfaction among people with the BJP’s governance, stating that the ruling party had failed to deliver on its promises.

Bhalla echoed concerns about the abrogation of special status, job losses, and increased taxes on the poor. He criticised the BJP for attempting to divert attention from its failures by promoting communal divisions and called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to hold the BJP accountable in future elections.

Sharma stressed the Congress is gaining prominence due to its progressive policies, democratic values, and commitment to secularism. He stated that only the Congress can lead Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the entire nation, towards peace, progress, and prosperity by reinforcing the country’s secular fabric.

