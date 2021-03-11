20K officials to be trained in grievance redressal

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 16

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of the Central Government will train as many as 20,000 officials of J&K in grievance redressal, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. Addressing the gathering at an event, the minister proposed the idea of aspirational block programme on the lines of the aspirational district programme based on 41 scientifically evolved indices and aimed at bringing districts lagging in certain parameters on par with the best performing ones.

Inaugurating a two-day regional conference, he said, “The PM has accorded high priority to J&K’s development. Prime Minister’s objective scientific approach even in designing, structuring and planning in administrative reforms has worked to a great benefit as it is based on very objective parameters.” The conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and its theme is ‘Bringing Citizens and Government Closer – Through Administrative Reforms’.

Sixteen awardees of Prime Minister’s awards for excellence in public administration presented their innovations at the event, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.