21-day summer vacation announced in colleges

PTI

Jammu: The J&K government has announced a 21-day summer holiday for college students in Jammu region, starting on June 10. It will end on June 30, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, through an order. The Jammu region has been reeling under a heat wave for the past one week. PTI

Man, son drown in river

Jammu: A man and his son died after drowning in a river in Kathua on Monday. According to the police, Ashok was taking a bath in the Naaz-Phinnu river in Billawar when he slipped into deep waters. His father Seva Rama tried to save him, but he too got drowned, the police said. Later, both bodies were fished out.