21-day summer vacation announced in colleges

Jammu: The J&K government has announced a 21-day summer holiday for college students in Jammu region, starting on June 10. It will end on June 30, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, through an order. The Jammu region has been reeling under a heat wave for the past one week. PTI
Man, son drown in river
Jammu: A man and his son died after drowning in a river in Kathua on Monday. According to the police, Ashok was taking a bath in the Naaz-Phinnu river in Billawar when he slipped into deep waters. His father Seva Rama tried to save him, but he too got drowned, the police said. Later, both bodies were fished out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...