21 suspected Bangladeshi immigrants held in Ramban

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 21 suspected Bangladeshi nationals who were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar without any valid documents to establish their identity.

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The detainees, including three women and seven children, were intercepted in the Banihal area of Ramban after CRPF personnel deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route asked them to produce identity documents. As they failed to furnish any proof of identity, they were handed over to the police for further investigation.

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The group, travelling in two vehicles towards Kashmir from Jammu, was stopped during routine checking at a checkpoint in Ramban on Sunday. Following preliminary questioning at the spot, all 21 persons were taken into custody and shifted to a police facility for further interrogation.

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Police officials said the detainees are suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who allegedly entered India through Assam before reaching Jammu by train. They were reportedly heading to the Valley in search of work.

According to officials, several Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants who allegedly entered India illegally are living in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with some reportedly having married local residents. Intelligence agencies have periodically issued alerts, stating that the presence of such illegal immigrants poses a security concern in the Union Territory.

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Police are also trying to ascertain whether any network was involved in facilitating the movement of the 21 suspects to Kashmir. A senior official said an investigation has been launched and appropriate legal action will be taken based on its findings.

Sources in the police said the group is likely to be shifted to the sub-jail at Hiranagar in Kathua district. The jail houses several Rohingya detainees who were allegedly living illegally in Jammu city. In the past, many Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants residing in Jammu were found in possession of valid Aadhaar cards.