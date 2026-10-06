2,135 in-use minor irrigation schemes underutilised in J&K: Ministry report

As many as 2,135 ‘in-use’ minor irrigation (MI) schemes remain underutilised due to various constraints across Jammu and Kashmir, according to the latest 7th Minor Irrigation Census, released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The report stated, “Out of 10,110 ‘in-use’ groundwater schemes, 1,633 schemes were underutilised. Out of 3,127 ‘in-use’ surface-water schemes, 502 were reported as underutilised. The major factors contributing to constraints in utilisation of surface water schemes are storage, non-availability of power/fuel, breakdown of channels and other reasons.”

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“As per the 7th MI census, the remaining 11,102 (84.61 per cent) of the ‘in-use’ schemes were functioning without any reported constraints,” the report stated.

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Of the total 13,871 minor irrigation (MI) schemes across Jammu and Kashmir, 10,380 are based on groundwater, highlighting the continued importance of underground water resources to the Union Territory’s agriculture.

J&K reported 13,871 MI schemes, out of which 74.83 per cent (10,380 schemes) are groundwater schemes and the remaining 25.18 per cent (3,491 schemes) are surface-water schemes.

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“It reflects that groundwater schemes are prominent in Jammu and Kashmir owing to the topography of the region. A comparison with the 6th MI census reveals an increase in the total number of schemes, from 13,112 in the 6th census to 13,871 in the 7th census,” the report read.

The composition of irrigation schemes remained broadly unchanged between the 6th and 7th minor irrigation censuses. Although the number of groundwater schemes decreased from 10,470 to 10,380, these continued to account for approximately 75 per cent of the total schemes. Within the groundwater category, the decrease was primarily driven by shallow tubewells.

MI schemes are relatively small-scale irrigation systems, generally serving a usable irrigated land of a specific size. These schemes include groundwater-based systems such as wells and tubewells, as well as surface-water systems such as canals, tanks and streams among others.

As per the report, surface-water schemes make up approximately 25 per cent of the irrigation infrastructure, increasing marginally from 2,642 to 3,491 schemes between the 6th and 7th MI censuses. Within this category, surface-flow schemes remained the predominant type, increasing slightly from 2,541 to 3,206 schemes.

Out of the total 13,871 MI schemes, 95 per cent are currently ‘in-use’, 2 per cent are ‘permanently not in use’, and 3 per cent are ‘temporarily not in use’. A total of 129 groundwater (GW) schemes were reported ‘temporarily not in use’.

The Jal Shakti Ministry report also highlights that out of 13,871 MI schemes in J&K, the majority of the groundwater schemes (59 per cent) are predominately owned by individual farmers, whereas the majority of the surface-water schemes (67 per cent) are predominantly government-owned.