22 power transmission, distribution projects opened

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated 22 power transmission and distribution projects, costing Rs 216 crore, in Samba district. Sinha said the power infrastructure, which remained dilapidated for decades, was being transformed at a fast pace. OC
AK rifle, 2 pistols found along LoC in Poonch
Jammu: Security forces on Monday recovered an AK rifle and two pistols along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said. A joint search operation was launched by the police and the Army along the LoC in Mendhar sector following which the arms were found. PTI
Rashtriya Rifles to hold snow festival to revive tourism
Bhaderwah: The Army is set to host a three-day snow sports festival in snow-bound Bhaderwah in Doda district from Friday. The aim is to give a boost to the efforts of the administration to revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry. Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit will host it in association with the administration.
