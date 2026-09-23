221 of 355 panchayats in J&K have playfields: Govt in Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that 221 of the 355 gram panchayats covered under the One Panchayat-One Playfield initiative now have playfields, either existing or newly developed.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports, and Science and Technology Satish Sharma disclosed this while replying to a question raised by MLA GA Mir regarding sports infrastructure development in Dooru constituency.

Advertisement

Quoting information provided by the Rural Development Department, the Minister said 221 gram panchayats presently have playfields under the initiative.

Advertisement

With regard to Dooru constituency, he informed the House that 37 of its 66 gram panchayats have playfields.

The Minister said the Youth Services and Sports Department had undertaken two major playfield projects in Dooru during the past three years. The playfield at Larkipora near ADV Road, Bathuno, taken up during 2024-25 at a cost of Rs 48.55 lakh, has achieved around 90 per cent completion.

Advertisement

Another playfield at Shangren has been sanctioned as a new project during 2026-27 with an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh, he added.

Sharma further informed that 26 playfield sites in Anantnag district have been approved under the Annual Action Plan 2026-27 under the VB-G RAM-G programme, where suitable government land has been made available by the Revenue Department.

He said sports infrastructure projects are undertaken only after ensuring availability of encumbrance-free land, completion of land-transfer formalities and availability of funds.

The Minister also informed the House that sports infrastructure in Dooru constituency is being strengthened through interventions by the J&K Sports Council and the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports.

He said the Sports Stadium at Dooru has facilities including a change-room-cum-pavilion, cricket competition pitch, practice nets, chain-link fencing, a main gate and dugouts.

Similarly, the playfield at Verinag is being developed with comparable facilities, including a mechanical roller. The playfield at Qammar, Shahabad, is being maintained by the J&K Sports Council, while facilities at Bhai Bachoo Hiller are being upgraded with a cricket pitch, practice nets and fencing, he added.

The Minister also informed the House that a proposal for the upgradation of Dooru Sports Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 10.36 crore is under consideration.